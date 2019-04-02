Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campaign: Mir

April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Tuesday accused the state administration of withdrawing the security cover of several party leaders to hamper their poll campaign, specially in militancy-hit south Kashmir.

"The governor's administration has deliberately withdrawn the security cover of Congress leaders in J&K," said J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Gulam Ahmed Mir.

Mir is contesting election against former chief minister and PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in the militancy-infested south Kashmir.

"The move amounts to restricting the movement of Congress leaders in the upcoming elections, which is not only serious, but highly condemnable," he added.

Questioning the "the state and Central government move of the removal of security cover to its leaders," Mir lodged a strong protest and said it would endanger the lives of many J&K party leaders and functionaries.

It has also been reported that the security covers of senior leaders and functionaries of other parties too were being withdrawn for "unknown reasons", he added.

"The lives of the Congress leaders are being put to risk by withdrawing their security," he said.

"The Congress party, however, will not be cowed down by such pressure tactics," said the J&K Congress president.

"God forbid, if any untoward thing happens to any Congress leader, the state government, specially the security agencies will be solely responsible for it," he warned.

Mir asked the government not "to play with the lives" of the Congress leaders and shun its "biased attitude" towards them.

He also demanded adequate security cover to leaders and functionaries of all parties.

"I emphasize upon the government to ensure proper security cover to the Congress leaders to ensure free and fair conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state", said Mir.