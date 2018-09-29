Withdrawal of security cover of Harsh politically motivated: Panthers Party

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
Condemning the withdrawal of security cover of party chairman , Harsh Dev Singh, JK National Panthers Party leaders on Friday said that alleged that it was part of a “larger conspiracy” against the party leadership.
According to a statement, the senior party leaders said that “it was a deliberate and calculated move to restrict the movement of NPP leader who was facing life threats from various quarters”.
Expressing a “deep sense of shock and surprise over the alleged politicisation of bureaucracy”, the NPP leaders claimed that such vindictive steps were being taken by the Police authorities “on the directions of BJP leadership”.
Gagan Pratap Singh, Secretary and Spokesman of NPP, said thatHarsh Dev Singh had been receiving “threats of physical elimination from known and un-known quarters during the last few years which had been brought to the notice of the govt with corroborating material and evidence”.
“Even written and video-graphed statements of some criminals and anti social elements issuing open threats to liquidate NPP Chairman were disregarded by the said officers reportedly at the behest of saffron leaders.”
“And not only such politically sponsored goons were granted immunity by these corrupt officers but they were given police assistance and promoted by civil and Police administration,” said the NPP leader.
He said that contrarily the security cover of Singh was withdrawn and that “too at a time when he was heading a recognized political party of the state and was required to visit various places across the state in connection with the election process”.
“ The timing of the withdrawal of security in particular was sufficient proof of the vindictive politics of BJP which was abusing the administration as a part of its machiavellian strategy to browbeat the panthers who were emerging as a viable alternative in Jammu region.”
He said that while all other Ex-Ministers, Ex-MLAs and even small time workers of BJP have been provided with a paraphernalia of security staff, besides accommodation and police vehicles by the govt, “it was shocking that the NPP Chairman who was MLA for 18 years besides being an Ex-Minister and is head of a recognized political party was divested of his security and that too at a crucial juncture. Not only that even the senior leaders of the party were deprived of the security which had been given to their counterparts in other political parties”.
Cautioning the administration to refrain from playing politics over the issue of security of NPP leaders, Gagan Pratap warned that the Police Administration shall be “squarely responsible for any assault or physical harm to the person of NPP Chairman and other leaders of the party”.