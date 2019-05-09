Withdrawal of security cover impedes political activity: Gupta

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference State Secretary and former, MLC Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the withdrawal of security cover to the protectee party leaders, saying this has impeded the political activity across the state.

“The decision regarding withdrawal of Security is insensitive, which can put the lived of political activists in jeopardy,” Gupta, as per a statement, said in a statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, adding that the decision has already started boomerang.

He said despite constitution of an empowered committee by the Governor for review, no forward movement has been registered in this regard so far.

“Even the senior leaders have been left without Security cover and hoped that the designated authority will restore security of the National Conference leaders on priority,” he added.

Gupta said the removal of security cover had hugely impacted the campaign of the political leaders and it is incumbent upon the government to take corrective measures by not putting their personal safety in jeopardy.

He described the removal of protection as an unprecedented measure and said the government must make it clear as to what were the compelling factors leading to such an extreme decision.

“Though such arbitrary decisions will not dampen the spirit of the political class or retard their public outreach yet the government ought to have shown some sort of sensitivity and far-sightedness keeping in view the obtaining security scenario across the state.”

“We hope that the Governor will pass on immediate instructions for restoring the security cover of the protected leaders,” Gupta said, hoping good sense will prevail upon the administration.