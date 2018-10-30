With Mayor race on, PDP faces heat from party’s two MLAs

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 29:
As the race for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s new Mayor is on, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing the heat from two its rebel MLAs.
Two senior PDP leaders Imran Reza Ansari and his uncle Abid Hussain Ansari have been celebrating the victory of their candidates even though the party officially boycotted the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
MLA Handwara and Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Lone while congratulating Imran Ansari’s candidates for winning ULB polls wrote on Twitter, “Congrats brother Imran Reza Ansari. What a performance.”
Lone while congratulating MLA Zadibal Abid Hussain Ansari wrote, “Congrats Abid Ansari for stupendous performance in Zadibal.”
Lone’s comments drew a reciprocation from Abid who wrote, “Thank you, Sajad Lone. A victory for the development at the grass root level.”
The PDP’s woes have been increasing since the nephew-uncle duo rebelled against the party leadership in June, days after the party lost power in the State.
PDP extending olive branch has not got Ansaris back into the party fold even though the PDP President restructured the party ousting his maternal uncle and other aides who were the Ansari duo targeted.
In another attack on the PDP President after her comments that “rogues” were elected in ULB polls, Imran termed her interview with a New Delhi based news organisation as “shameless”.
“You (Mehbooba) along with NC threw contestants to hungry lions in the belief that they will be devoured. God is great. They came out unscathed. Now you call them rogue and lured by money,” he said. “How shameful can you (Mehbooba Mufti) get.”
Alleging the PDP President was trying to stop Peoples Conference candidate Junaid Mattu from becoming SMC Mayor, Imran said, “Are you not trying to ensure that a particular person, much more qualified than you, becomes the Mayor.”
Imran said, “Those rogue elements become angels when they are with you.”
Interestingly, Imran has been aided in his attacks on his party president by PC President Sajad Lone and Junaid Mattu.
Congratulating Lone for winning all the ULB wards in Handwara constituency, Imran termed him an “undisputed leader”.
Sajad while seconding Imran in his attack on PDP President wrote on Twitter: “Incidentally, she (Mehbooba) has met many of these contestants whom she calls rogue and lured by money. She also wants to have a say in the mayoral election of SMC. What a double speak. Junaid Mattu is much-more qualified than you mam.”
Sources in PDP said the party had left the issue of Ansaris on the backburner as they had not initiated action or issued show cause notice to any of the dissident leaders since June.
A senior leader in the party said, “Many of the disgruntled leaders eventually returned. If they (Ansaris) had so many problems then they would have left the party. The fences can be mended and the door has to be kept open. Many leaders believe all the disgruntled leaders should be brought back.”
Meanwhile, PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said he cannot comment on the matter right now.
“We will soon let everybody know the party stand on the issue. The party has boycotted elections but in this case, it is for the party president to say anything,” Veeri said.
When contacted, Imran Ansari declined to comment on the matter.