Winter sports festival concludes at Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 03:
The winter sports festival 2018 organized by District Police Budgam under Civic Action Plan (CAP) concluded today with enthralling atmosphere.
A large number of sports loving youth and students (boys and girls) participated enthusiastically in the event. various games including Carrom, Table Tennis, Chess and kho-kho were played during the event.
In the final rounds, which were played today at District Police Lines Budgam, Maroof Ahmad secured first position in Carrom (Boys) event and Mohammad Younis was declared runner up. Rasik Ahmad secured first position in Table Tennis event and Khalid was declared runner up. Nadeem secured first position in Chess (Boys) event and Sameer was declared runner up. Similarly, Sakeena secured first position in Chess (Girls) event and Rehana was declared runner up. Adfar secured first position in Carrom (Girls) event and Tasleema was declared runner up. In Kho-kho final event, “Spring Buds” emerged as winning team while as “Choon Boys” were declared as Runners up.
SSP Budgam Shri Tejinder Singh who presided over the final events, applauded the role and passion of all participants, besides distributed medals among the winners and certificates among the participants.
Among others DySP DAR Shri Rasiq Mir, other officers and officials of District Police Budgam were present on the occasion.
