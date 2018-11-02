Winter Secretariat begins work in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
The Winter Secretariat in the Valley has started functioning from the Civil Secretariat, here.
The winter secretariat would function from Room No. 205 of 2nd floor here in Srinagar.
Headed by Special Secretary Labour and Employment Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, the secretariat comprises of other officials including Tahira Tabasum, under secretary to the government, Tribal affairs department, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, senior stenographer, Power Development Department, Showkat Ahmad Reshi, senior assistant, Industries and commerce department, Ghulam Nabi Wani, senior assistant of JKI presently working in the J&K state vigilance commission under orders of transfer to H&ME department, Sajid Majid, junior assistant, Tribal affairs department, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, class-IV employee of JKI, presently in the GAD and Farooq Ahmad Mir, Class-IV employee of JKI, presently in the GAD.
The secretariat will look into and address the grievances of people of the Kashmir valley during winter season when Civil Secretariat remains functional in Jammu for six months.