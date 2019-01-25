Winter Games Association finalizes annual calendar

Srinagar 24th Jan:
An Executive Committee meeting of the Winter Games Association of J&K was held here at TRC, Srinagar on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by A.R. Dar, Vice President, and chalked out different winter sports programs for the current season.
The meeting decided that the Association shall hold many domestic activities including District and State Championships under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council at Gulmarg. The Tourism Department and J&K Cable Car Corporation shall extend their support to make the events a success.
Appreciably the Indian Olympic Association, New Delhi has allotted the National Junior and Sub-Junior Ski and Snowboarding Championships (Boys and Girls) to WGAJK and will be held in the last week of March at Kongdori. Pertinently such a major sporting event was held at Gulmarg way back in 2014. The Association has requested J&K State Sports Council, J&K Cable Car Corporation and Tourism Deptt to extend their support to make this mega event a grand success. General Secretary WGAJK, Muhammad Yusuf conveyed his gratitude to Indian Olympic Association for allotting this prestigious Junior Nationals to J&K. The Association has already selected its teams during last state championship held in March 2018.
In addition to above the WGAJK is fielding its contingent in the Senior Ski and Snowboarding Championship (Men and Women), to be held in first week of February at Manali (Himachal Pradesh). The association had selected the teams in the last State Championship held in March 2018. The EC Members later called on the Divisional Sports Officer (Kashmir) for arranging the screening of teams and it was decided to hold Screening on 28th January at 2 pm at her office in Polo Ground, Srinagar. All the selected athletes have been informed to undergo screening process on the said day. They shall bring two passpprt size photographs and date of birth certificates with them. Vice-President WGAJK Mr A.R Dar expressed his thanks to DSO, JKSSC for her cooperation.