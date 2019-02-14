Winter fest 2019 organised at Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
District Administration Shopian organised first ever winter fest of the district on Wednesday in collaboration with Cashmere Foundation Shopian.
The official spokesperson said that scores of students, sportsmen, parents, senior citizens and journalists took part in the festival. The festival was organised at Government Degree College Shopian.
Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed was chief guest on the occasion. Many top officials including, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian Shabir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, District Youth Services and Sports Officer along with several other officials were present at the occasion.
Many cultural programs including poetry, Naat, skits were presented by the students in the festival where large gathering of people including parents applauded these performances. Participants were also present from other districts of the Kashmir valley.
All the performances were appreciated by the audience and the best performances were later awarded. The achievements of the sports persons of the district were also acknowledged and 17 participant teams of Shopian Premier League were provided with uniforms and sports kits.
Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that this is the first winter fest being organised in the district and the response of the public particularly students has been very encouraging. The enthusiasm of the participants can be judged by the fact that despite bad weather, the festival was houseful. He also said that this gives a very good opportunity of interaction between students and the administration. He further added that the youth of Shopian are very talented and the same was exhibited in the fest. All performances were very impressive and the administration will provide all facilities for further polishing of this talent.