Winter arrival brings water woes in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore:
With the onset of winter, scores of villages in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s district Baramulla begin to face acute shortage of drinking water.
Residents of Sopore and its adjacent areas told Rising Kashmir that they have been facing lot of problems due the water scarcity in their areas— and womenfolk have to different far off places to fetch the water. They said that these areas have been without proper drinking water facilities from last one month and authorities were “unmoved.”
Public Health Engineer (PHE) department officials however claim that the scarcity of water in Sopore was an ‘age-old’ problem for which the higher authorities in the government have intimated. However nothing concrete has come been done so far.
Inhabitants of Syedpora, Rampora, Shahgund, Wadoora, Nathipora, Ningli, Naseem Bagh, Greentown, Chakroday Khan, Chankhan, Bypass and other areas of Sopore toldRising Kashmir that they were facing acute shortage of drinking water from last one month. They blamed that despite informing the officials several times, the department has not done anything satisfactory.
“Our womenfolk fetch water from dirty streams, ponds and nallahs many kilometres away from their houses. Use of muddy and impure water from the streams has badly affected the health of most of the people including the children,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Wadoora.
Abdul Rasheed Sumji, a resident of Naseem Bagh Sopore said that despite repeated assurance and promises by the PHE authorities, the department has failed to provide the residents with adequate drinking water.
Past two weeks residents of Ningli, Green town Sopore, Wadoora and Shahgund have been blocking the roads and protesting against the officials but according to locals there is still no respite.
Sopore and its adjacent areas are provided drinking water facilities either from Watlab or from Shrakwara water schemes. More than 150 villages of Sopore are supplied drinking water through these two schemes.
Executive Engineer, Sopore, Syed Qazi Mushtaq, said that the department was working to provide water supply through Watlab Water Line to the various areas of Sopore as people are facing acute shortage of drinking water.
“On a daily basis Sopore needs 8 lakh gallons of drinking water that we are unable to provide because the Shrakwara water scheme has not been upgraded yet by the government. The department has submitted a DPR of 55 crore for the upgradation of water scheme but the amount has not been sanctioned yet. This problem has to be solved once for all,” Syed Mushtaq said.
He said that last month the depletion in water level of Jehlum too created problems for the department and the people but right now there is no such problem.
“Earlier we used to supply water for 2-3 hours but now we supply it for 4-5 hours on alternate basis and water tankers too have been pumped into services for the people,” he added.
Officials said that in next 4-5 months, the work on Watlab Water scheme that usually fetches water to 6 wards of rural parts of Sopore would be completed and water supply will be provided through this line to the other areas of Sopore also.