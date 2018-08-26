Winning public trust must for proper Juvenile Act implementation: SC judge

Children can’t be deprived of hope and dignity: CJ
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Justice Madan B Lokur, Judge Supreme Court of India today complemented the Juvenile Justice Committee of the J&K High Court and the J&K Government for the substantive measures taken for reintegration and rehabilitation of juveniles in the State.
“When we are talking about implementation of J&K Juvenile Justice Act, the judiciary in J&K has been able to get various stakeholders whether police, NGOs, government etc on board for the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2013. But at the same time winning the public trust is also must for proper implementation of the Act,” Justice Lokur, who is also the chairman, of the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice said while speaking at 2nd Roundtable Conference jointly organized by the Juvenile Justice Committee of Supreme Court of India, Juvenile Justice Committee of J&K High Court, J&K Government and UNICEF.
The main objective of the conference was to deliberate on how to further strengthen the existing legal framework of Juvenile Justice for the delinquents in Jammu and Kashmir and to review the progress achieved on the implementation of decisions taken in the 1st Roundtable Conference on Juveniles held in Srinagar last year.
Making references to success stories on effective rehabilitation of Juvenile Justice System in J&K, Justice Lokur stressed upon the members of the society to focus on protection of children from being harmed through children and unscrupulous elements. “The solution of not being a juvenile is that we should protect them from committing any offence, that is where we can stop them from being in conflict with the law,” he added.
Justice Deepak Gupta, Judge Supreme Court of India, Member Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice in his address stressed the need for larger participation of community, Members of NGOs, social organizations for the safety of the juveniles.
He emphasized for a cautious approach by the agencies while dealing with the juveniles and every effort must be made to mould the mindset of the children to bring them on the right path. He also stressed for a close vigil by the society to prevent the children from various abuses and securing the future of the children. He expressed happiness on the steps taken by the J&K State for the promotion of juvenile laws.
Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal in her address said that the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of the Children) Act, 2013 and Rules 2014 provide a robust mechanism for implementing the provisions of the Act.
She also said that with the orientation and training of judicial officers and professional social workers equipped with required resources, this will help us to achieve success in our mission of securing rehabilitation of children in conflict with law.
Stating that children and young adults have been recognized as a major human resource of development are the key agents for collective social change. “Children cannot be deprived of hope and dignity. Conscious and continues efforts must be made by all stakeholders to ensure wholesome development of these children,” she added.
She said that that judiciary has to play a vital role in sensitizing all the stakeholders by bringing them together and in identifying workable solutions in order to trigger changes at the ground level.
In his welcome address, Chairman J&K High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey stressed for the community participation for the rehabilitation of juveniles. He emphasized on the need to protect children as they are the greatest resource of the nation. He said main aim of the Conference was to come out with solutions to effectively implement the JJA in Jammu and Kashmir.
He informed that after hosting the first Roundtable Conference on the implementation of Juvenile Justice System in the State last year, the State of Jammu and Kashmir constituted the Juvenile Justice Boards and Child Welfare Committees in all the 22 districts of the State. Eight posts of Principal Magistrates have been created and the process of creating remaining 14 Principal Magistrates is at the final stage. The Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K is monitoring the progress of implementation keeping in view the deliberations held from time to time and the guidance given by the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice.
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted the steps taken by the State Government for the promotion of Juvenile Justice System in Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that in all districts of the State Juvenile Justice Boards have been set up along with necessary manpower and infrastructure which will further facilitate the requirements of juveniles.
He said the State Government is committed to implement the JJ Act for the welfare of the juveniles. He also highlighted the social welfare schemes being implemented in the State.
He also highlighted the welfare schemes launched by the State Government for the welfare of the Juveniles and destitute. He assured to take more appropriate steps as per the requirements of the JJA to improve system on ground.