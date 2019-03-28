Winning in Kashmir will remain BJP’s unrealised dream: Mir

March 28, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘No friendly contest between NC, Cong’

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies would not win a single parliamentary seat in the State.

“Winning in Kashmir will always remain BJP’s unrealised dream and besides losing all seats in Kashmir, they will lose both seats in Jammu region and one seat of Ladakh as well," Mir said addressing a news conference here. “BJP's claims of winning in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan had proved to be a hoax.”

He said there would be no friendly contest between National Conference and Congress on the Baramulla, Anantnag and Ladakh parliamentary seats.

“We will both fight against each other on these seats,” Mir said.

He said NC and Congress were both currently looking for candidates for the Ladakh seat and the name of the Congress candidate would be announced soon.

Mir said the alliance between the two parties was limited to only three seats which include Srinagar, Jammu and Udhampur seats.

“NC would detail their achievements and we would divulge our policy. Let the people of the State decide who is better," he said.

Mir said there was no tacit understanding on these three seats and Congress would fight NC openly.

He said BJP would be wiped out at the national level when the results of the general elections are declared on May 23.

Mir said the reports of senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Sham Lal Sharma leaving the party were planted by BJP.

“In the coming days, one dozen BJP cabinet ministers and MLAs will join Congress," the State Congress chief said.

He said the media should prove him wrong if Sham Lal Sharma attends Thursday rally of BJP to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Akhnoor.

“Show me the footage tomorrow if he (Sharma) joins and then question me," Mir said.

He said BJP's arrogance and over confidence was bound to cost them parliament seats in the State.

He said Congress President Rahul Gandhi's minimum Income Guarantee Programme for the poor and destitute of India would prove to be a decisive move to curb poverty in the country.

“In any modern democracy such a scheme has never been envisaged. Rahul (Gandhi) Ji had constituted a team of renowned economists and financial experts who have drafted this scheme," Mir said.

He said the scheme was going to be implemented without any discrimination which was followed by BJP in all its schemes.

"Five crore people are going be taken out from the poor category in next five years under the Congress," he said.





