Windstorm damages orchards, residential houses in Sopore

Srinagar:
A strong windstorm uprooted trees and caused extensive damage to orchards and residential houses in North Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district districtson Wednesday late evening.
Reports said that dozens of houses, cowsheds, apple orchards, electric poles and Standing crops were damaged and a number of tress were uprooted as incessant rains with windstorm lashed north Kashmir.
Following the windstorm, power supply in parts of north Kashmir has also been snapped due to the breaking of poles and cables.
They said that strong winds also caused damage to many residential houses at Model town, Shangar Gund, Brath Kalan, Arampora, Bohripora, Seelo and Syedpora Zaingeer.
According to reports, normal life was totally affected due to heavy water flow over the roads and the water level is continuously increasing at various streams in district Kupwara from last 24 hours.
Locals of the area said that the present condition of the roads is a worrisome as the water level is continuously rising. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries to anybody.