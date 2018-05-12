Will work to serve state in new capacity: Nirmal Singh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former Deputy Chief Minister and now appointed Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Dr. Nirmal Singh, on Friday said that he will continue to work for the betterment of Jammu.
According to a statement, Singh, who came to Jammu from Srinagar, was accorded a rousing welcome upon his arrival.
The Speaker was also accompanied by MLAs Rajiv Sharma and Dr. Krishan Bhagat and the Chairperson Kissan Board Daljit Singh.
Singh, while addressing the supporters, said that he “has served the people of the state and the organization with his full might while he was given the responsibility of the Dy CM”.
“I am thankful to the public and the party for the faith they have posed in me for the whole period. Now when the party has decided to trust me with new responsibility to serve as the Speaker of the state of Jammu & Kashmir, I will work sincerely to serve the nation and the state.”
Singh said that as the post of the Speaker is a very important portfolio in the system of the democracy, he will leave “no stone unturned to serve his role well in the House without any prejudice and with a motto of serving the motherland always”.
Singh, who was appointed as Speaker of Legislative Assembly in Srinagar after a major reshuffle in Ministries of the state of Jammu & Kashmir arrived in Jammu this afternoon.
“He was welcomed by the party workers and the people from all walks of life especially from his home constituency. State President of BJP Kissan Morcha Rajinder Singh Chib along with his supporters was also present,” the statement said
As per the statement, from Airport Singh was taken to his official residence at Canal Road in the form of procession, where he was again welcomed by the party supporters.