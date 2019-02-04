 Will work to fulfill party’s mission: Wani

Jammu, Feb 3:
A rousing reception was accorded to former Trade Union leader and PDP’s new entrant Abdul Qayoom Wani at party’s Jammu head office.
According to the party spokesman, Wani in his address pledged to work towards strengthening the party at grass-root level so that its vision for socio-economic development and political resolution of the State is achieved accordingly.
“I thank the party leadership for reposing trust and confidence in me. I also take this opportunity to resolve my commitment to work with extra zeal and zest to implement the party agenda on the ground in letter and spirit,” he pledged during his speech.
Recalling the socio-economic and political vision of Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that formed the edifice of PDP in 1999, Wani stated that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sigh of relief only after the Late Mufti took over the reins of power in the state.
He added that that till the time PDP came into being, the State had witnessed mayhem, death, violence, pillage of socio-economic and human rights of its people. “I appeal the party workers to disseminate the party agenda across length and breadth of the State so that people are benefitted in real sense. I also assure my party that I would be always there at the forefront for the welfare of their interests,” he remarked.
Party Vice President Abdul Hameed Choudhary, party General Secretary Abdul Haq Khan, Abdul Majeed Padder, MLC Firdous Tak,Aziz Mir, R.K.Bali, S.Sukhwinder Singh,Balbir Singh, Ramesh Koul, Rajinder Manhas,Virender Sonu, Narinder Singh Raina,S. K.Raina,Suresh Sharma,Darshan Magotra, Nadeem Khan, Devinder Dogra, Daljeet Singh Dicky,Parvez Khan and several other PDP leaders welcomed Wani and expressed full confidence in him to take PDP to new heights and make it scan new horizons.