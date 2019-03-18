About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Will work to ensure blood of people doesn’t spill on Pak Sarzameen: Shehla

Shehla Rashid Shora, a girl from downtown Srinagar researching at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Sunday joined former IAS officer Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement.
Known for her leftist ideology, she started her political career in Kashmir reciting ‘Darood-0-Salaam’.
Shora said the reason to launch this party was to give voice to downtrodden people.
“I am a PhD scholar and Faesal Sahab was on a high-ranked post,” she said at the launch of the party at Gindun Ground at Rajbagh. “What was the need of starting this political party?”
Shora said New Delhi adopts a different yardstick to Kashmir.
“We see one law in Delhi, another in Kashmir. We want one law, we want roads, electricity, jobs, parks, and hospitals but with dignity,” she said.
Shora, who hails from Habba Kadal short to fame after being elected vice-president for the JNU student union polls.
She had contested as a member of the All India Students Federation, a student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.
Shora said her party would create a feasible atmosphere for the resolution of Kashmir.
“We should ensure the blood of youth doesn’t spill on Pak Sarzameen,” she said.
Shora, who has 4.65 lakh Twitter followers, has been vocal against the policies of Government of India.
In 2016, she was accused of being part of the mob that raised anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.
Shora has also criticised Hurriyat leadership for their “protest politics”.
“If Kashmiri leadership knows that youth will be killed why do they give protest and march calls sitting at home,” she said at a panel discussion in Kashmir.
Shora said JKPM was a movement for peace and development in the State.
“This is not a party but a movement for peace and development and a movement for our dignity and unity,” she said.
Shora said women were the worst sufferers of Kashmir conflict and should join the party.
“Youngsters should be allowed to express dissent and raise voice over human rights violations and this movement will fight for these rights,” she said.

 

