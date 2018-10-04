About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Will work out parameters for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Published at October 04, 2018 12:29 PM 0Comment(s)270views


Will work out parameters for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday said "parameters" will be worked out for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases.

Justice Gogoi, who took oath as the 46th CJI, said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.

"We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done," he said.

"If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", the CJI said.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall. Justice Gogoi succeeds Justice Dipak Misra

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

[Pic used in news is representational]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top