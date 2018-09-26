Will work at HC with true spirit: Chief Justice

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
Chief Justice, Kumari Gita Mittal, said that she will work in the J&K High Court with true spirit and try her best to deliver justice to all as per the merit of the cases.
She said that she is overwhelmed with this welcome function and will cherish these memories for rest of her life.
According to an official, she said this at a function organized by J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu to welcome the Chief Justice, Justice Sindhu Sharma & Justice Rashjid Ali Dar.
According to an official, Justice Kumari Gita Mital is first woman Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, while Justice Sindhu Sharma is first woman practicing lawyer and Justice Rashid Ali Dar senior Judge of District Judiciary elevated as High Court Judges.
The Judges who were present at the function were Justice D S Thakur, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Former Judges Justice K K Gupta, Justice G D Sharma & B L Bhat besides Advocate General D C Raina, the official said.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Arvind Kotwal, Commandant CRPF Asheesh Kumar Jha and senior Judicial Officers also attended the welcome function.
She informed that she has designed a mechanism for vulnerable witness court room projects in Delhi trial court initially and later, Delhi became the first city to have the witness protection set-up.
“I designed this to provide protection, privacy, confidentiality and comfort to vulnerable witnesses in an in-Camera atmosphere in sexual offences cases, as it is very difficult for the victim to stand with the accused and narrate the incidence in front of him which is a worse thing for the victim to explain,” the Chief Justice maintained.
She said that a detailed report pertaining to deficiency in infrastructure in the Court premises in different District & Mufassil Courts has been called from the Registrar General of the High Court and dedicated effort will be put in to resolve the issues regarding Judicial Officer, Advocates & litigants besides infrastructural deficiencies in remote Districts
Speaking on the occasion, President Jammu Bar Association, B S Slathia welcomed the Chief Justice and other two newly elevated Judges of the High Court and expressed his pleasure on calling of first lady Judge as Chief Justice and Justice Sindhu Sharma as first lady Judge from the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association.
He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice for being very respectful to the members of the Bar. He also thanked the officers of the Administration and all judicial officers from the District Judiciary for attending the welcome function.