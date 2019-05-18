Will withdraw support to Sheikh Imran: Congress State chief

May 18, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

'His joining PC orchestrated by Raj Bhawan'

Congress State unit Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Friday said the Congress party would bring in a no-confidence motion against Srinagar Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shiekh Muhammad Imran as he has ‘betrayed’ the cause for which the party’s councilors had backed him.

Talking to Rising Kashmir the Congress state unit President said the Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the centre was behind Imran joining hands with their ally Peoples Conference.

“It is all remote controlled by the centre. They are resorting to such things in the state through their proxies here,” Mir said.

He said the Congress had supported Imran as he vowed to fight the rightwing communal forces in the state backed by the BJP.

“He was an individual who became deputy mayor after Congress party councilors supported him. He has lost our confidence and we will oust him now,” Mir said, adding that in the next council a motion of no confidence would be brought against him.

Claiming that no Congress party councilor is with Imran, Mir said he (Imran) had tried to woo almost everyone but to no avail.

“Not a single councilor of our party supports him or follows him,” Mir said.

He said Imran’s ouster was orchestrated through Raj Bhawan by none other than the Governor Satya Pal Malik himself.

“Imran was taken to Governor House and warned of consequences owing to his alleged J&K Bank issue and other problems following which he was forced to join the People’s Conference,” Mir said.

Mir said Imran himself has been saying that BJP and its ally Peoples Conference have been pressurizing him through every possible way.

“The governor wants to disintegrate J&K by such tactics and he is completing the unfinished agenda of the BJP in the state. That is why the assembly elections are not being held here,” he said.

Mir added that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls were being fought with this idea only that the BJP’s ‘ dirty tricks’ are put to halt and a change in the country must come.

He said the Congress was even willing to support others to keep the BJP away from the power which would ensure that such ‘ dirty tricks’ are stopped for the good of the country.

Mir accused the Governor of implementing the ‘Modi Ideology’ in Kashmir and said time was not far when the entire system would undergo change.

He said he will call all the party councilors and other independents who have pledged support to the party and would then formally withdraw support to the Deputy Mayor.

Imran had been vocal against the rightwing BJP while accusing PC of not just being an ally of the former but also implementing the rightwing agenda in the State.

He had also been accusing the SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu of corruption in the working of the corporation.

Recently through a press conference, he had prefixed “Mujahid” to his name to “counter” the BJP’s “Chowkidar” pre-fixation campaign.