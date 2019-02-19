Will take action if Delhi shares evidence: Pak PM on Pulwama attack

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday “guaranteed” Indian that it would take action if Delhi shares evidence on Pak’s involvement in Pulwama suicide bombing.
In a video message, Khan said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi had accused Pakistan of having a hand in it.
"But, we had a very important visit from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, we had an investment conference happening that we had been preparing for a long time," he said.
Therefore, Khan said didn’t respond then, because the attention would have been diverted away from the visit and onto this issue.
"First of all, you accused Pakistan. (There was) no evidence. You never thought, 'What would be in it for Pakistan?'," he said.
"Would a fool even do such a thing to sabotage his own conference? And even if he [the crown prince] wasn't visiting, what benefit would Pakistan get from it?"
Khan made an offer to Indian government that any sort of investigation India wishes to be carried out regarding this incident about the involvement of any Pakistani, “we are ready. If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved.”
“Give it (Evidence) to us. I guarantee you we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan.”