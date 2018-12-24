Will take action against private schools flouting norms: DSEK

‘No school can force parents to pay fee in one go’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 23:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Sunday said that the department is going to take strict action against schools flouting norms by collecting the tuition fee of vacation months in one go.
DSEK in a circular issued said, “It has been brought into the notice of DSEK that some private schools press the parents to pay the tuition fee of vacation months in one go.”
DSEK director, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “In some cases, transport charges are being collected by several private schools for vacation period also, even there are instances where it has been alleged that heating charges are being collected from students without such service being used.”
The department said that there is no rule or norm where a private school will force or pressurise the parents to pay a fee in one go.
The orders of DSEK read, “No (Private) school can force the parents to pay a fee in one go. The school fee, as per norms, is to be paid only in monthly instalments including for vacation period.”
“During the vacation period, the fee is to be charged only for the services which are being utilised by the students and no other fee can be charged,” DSEK said.
DSEK also clarified that no heating charges can be recovered from students when these services are not being used by students during the vacation period.
Pertinently, Rising Kashmir received a number of calls from the parents of the wards studying in various leading private schools of Srinagar who complained of issues like increase in tuition fee, charging of bus fare for vacation months, extra charges and the onetime tuition fee of winter months.
One of the parents said, there are many private schools in Srinagar who keep the students result withheld till the parent pay tuition fee and transportation in one go for the vacation months.
