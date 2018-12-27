Will setup Truth and Reconciliation Commission for 1987 poll rigging: Lone

‘An ADGP trying to create a wave for a party’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 26:
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Lone Wednesday said he would setup a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to punish people involved in 1987 assembly poll “rigging”if he comes to power after the 2019 assembly polls.
“One lakh people have been killed in the State as a result of the rigging of 1987 polls which created militancy. Omar Abdullah has talked about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Let us have it for 1987 rigging,” Lone said talking to media persons on the sidelines of the joining ceremony of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Raja Aijaz Ali in PC.
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has in the past demanded formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission on the pattern of South Africa's 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' headed by a South African cleric and activist Desmond Mpilo Tutuconstituted after the Apartheid so that the killing of tens and thousands of people and other human rights violations carried in Kashmir during the past three decades are probed.
Accusing PDP and NC of “looting” public money for past 70 years, Lone said, “They cannot even account for what they are wearing. Nobody in their families has either been in government service or in self-financed personal business enterprise.”
He said if his party comes to power he would relinquish the Special Security Group protection for previous chief ministers of NC and PDP along with the official accommodations which they are occupying after losing power.
The PC Chairman said no officer had ever been taken to task for corruption-related issues due to the patronage of NC and PDP.
“Many heads would roll if we come to power. There will be transparency and decentralization of power,” he said.
Lone said Jammu Kashmir’s ranking in the corruption index was on top.
“Estates department is most unaccountable,” he said.
Accusing PDP and NC of eroding the special status of the State, he said,“People who eroded it cannot be its restorers.”
Lone said NC and PDP fought local bodies polls while expressing “fake” concern for Article 35-A.
“Why did Omar Abdullah forget Article 35-A when he tweeted asking Prime Minister to conduct assembly polls here,” he said. “When it came to empowering the poor through local bodies polls,NC and PDP chose to abstain and boycotted to scuttle our government formation, which was blackmail of Government of India.”
The PC Chairman said his party would come up with a document to pinpoint the erosion of the special status of the State by NC and PDP.
“For me the special status of the State is sacred. Ask them to show my one word or statement against the special status of the State. We will restore the special status to its original form,” he said.
Lone said his party would come up with a “sincere” document about the State at the “right” time, unlike autonomy and self-rule documents of NC and PDP.
He said NC would not have a cakewalk in the next assembly polls as the party does not even have candidates in most constituencies in north and south Kashmir.
“Who says there is an NC wave? Journalists should do some justice toward their profession by not portraying imaginary wave for NC,” the PC Chairman said. “The media needs to move out of the two party system, which they are accustomed to.”
He said there would be low turnout in assembly polls as well and thus no wave could be predicted for anyone.
“Dr. Farooq(Abdullah) sahabis the Member of Parliament by securing just one percent votes,”Lone said.
Accusing an incumbent Additional Director General of Police of creating a “wave” for certain political party, he said he would soon name the officer while writing to the Prime Minister’s Office and Election Commission of India.
“This is the only wave for these two parties,” the PC Chairman said. “The ADG has been presiding meetings in this regard for over a month now.”
He said NC or PDP should not question him for being an ally of the rightwing BJP as they themselves had been with them.
“I was a minister in the BJP government headed by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti as CM. Then they had no problem with me,” Lone said. “My clean image led to NC and PDP accusing me of being with the BJP.”
He said he was not afraid of joining hands with the BJP in future as well.
“If I want to do it, I will do it openly and I am not afraid,”the PC Chairman said.
He said he went to meet Prime Minister NarendraModi openly.
“I don’t need them now because I feel I have a base,”Lone said.
He said NC and PDP do not want new entrants to challenge them in the political space of Jammu Kashmir.
“Whoever wants to fight an election needs security. If I didn’t have security because of my father, I won’t have contested polls,” the PC Chairman said.
Seconding Lone, PC leader Imran Reza Ansari challenged Mehbooba and Omar for an open debate with the PC Chairman to discuss all the accusations so that truth about each could come out.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor,JunaidAzimMattu said media here had no setup in place to conduct an opinion poll.
“Nobody knows whose wave is there,” he said.
Mattu, who left NC before the urban local bodies polls, said NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah was not even sure of winning his own constituency in the next elections.
“Mehbooba Mufti is looking for constituency to contest from,” Mattu said. “Both NC and PDP will be routed out of the assembly in the next elections.”
He said in Srinagar too, NC had no candidate in four assembly segments.