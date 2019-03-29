Will seek judicial commission to probe 1987 polls rigging: Sajad

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Thursday said his party would seek a judicial commission, which has punitive powers, to probe and punish the perpetrators of "rigging" in 1987 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The blatant rigging of 1987 resulted in eruption of militancy and the subsequent bloodshed in Kashmir. For things to change and peace to return to valley, the culprits of 1987 must be held accountable for murdering democracy in the Valley," Lone said at a party convention at Tangdhar in Kupwara district.

He said accountability must start from 1975 Accord when National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah ratified previous erosion of the special status in "lieu of power".

"Why is Omar Abdullah pained when anyone gets killed in rest of the country while he preferred to remain mum when more than 120 young Kashmiris were killed under his watch as chief minister in 2010?" Lone asked.

The People's Conference chairman also asked why Omar Abdullah was not vocal about the human rights violations that took place between 1996 and 2002 when his father, Farooq Abdullah, was the chief minister.

"If he is genuinely concerned about the state of human rights across the world, he should question himself on NC's role in 1975, 1987 rigging, unleashing Ikhwan, and killings between 2008-2014.

"It was all done under the patronage of Abdullahs and they should be held accountable for these heinous crimes," he added.

Reiterating his promise to prioritize up-gradation of road infrastructure and construction of an all-weather tunnel, Lone said that it was his dream to make Karnah accessible and boost its tremendous tourism potential.

“Ensuring all-weather connectivity to the inhabitants of the region will be our first priority if PC comes to power”, he added.

Meanwhile, Khalid Badana, a prominent political activist and son of former MLC Abdur Rahman Badana Khalid joined Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.



