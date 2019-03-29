About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Will seek judicial commission to probe 1987 polls rigging: Sajad

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Thursday said his party would seek a judicial commission, which has punitive powers, to probe and punish the perpetrators of "rigging" in 1987 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The blatant rigging of 1987 resulted in eruption of militancy and the subsequent bloodshed in Kashmir. For things to change and peace to return to valley, the culprits of 1987 must be held accountable for murdering democracy in the Valley," Lone said at a party convention at Tangdhar in Kupwara district.
He said accountability must start from 1975 Accord when National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah ratified previous erosion of the special status in "lieu of power".
"Why is Omar Abdullah pained when anyone gets killed in rest of the country while he preferred to remain mum when more than 120 young Kashmiris were killed under his watch as chief minister in 2010?" Lone asked.
The People's Conference chairman also asked why Omar Abdullah was not vocal about the human rights violations that took place between 1996 and 2002 when his father, Farooq Abdullah, was the chief minister.
"If he is genuinely concerned about the state of human rights across the world, he should question himself on NC's role in 1975, 1987 rigging, unleashing Ikhwan, and killings between 2008-2014.
"It was all done under the patronage of Abdullahs and they should be held accountable for these heinous crimes," he added.
Reiterating his promise to prioritize up-gradation of road infrastructure and construction of an all-weather tunnel, Lone said that it was his dream to make Karnah accessible and boost its tremendous tourism potential.
“Ensuring all-weather connectivity to the inhabitants of the region will be our first priority if PC comes to power”, he added.
Meanwhile, Khalid Badana, a prominent political activist and son of former MLC Abdur Rahman Badana Khalid joined Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Will seek judicial commission to probe 1987 polls rigging: Sajad

              

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Thursday said his party would seek a judicial commission, which has punitive powers, to probe and punish the perpetrators of "rigging" in 1987 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The blatant rigging of 1987 resulted in eruption of militancy and the subsequent bloodshed in Kashmir. For things to change and peace to return to valley, the culprits of 1987 must be held accountable for murdering democracy in the Valley," Lone said at a party convention at Tangdhar in Kupwara district.
He said accountability must start from 1975 Accord when National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah ratified previous erosion of the special status in "lieu of power".
"Why is Omar Abdullah pained when anyone gets killed in rest of the country while he preferred to remain mum when more than 120 young Kashmiris were killed under his watch as chief minister in 2010?" Lone asked.
The People's Conference chairman also asked why Omar Abdullah was not vocal about the human rights violations that took place between 1996 and 2002 when his father, Farooq Abdullah, was the chief minister.
"If he is genuinely concerned about the state of human rights across the world, he should question himself on NC's role in 1975, 1987 rigging, unleashing Ikhwan, and killings between 2008-2014.
"It was all done under the patronage of Abdullahs and they should be held accountable for these heinous crimes," he added.
Reiterating his promise to prioritize up-gradation of road infrastructure and construction of an all-weather tunnel, Lone said that it was his dream to make Karnah accessible and boost its tremendous tourism potential.
“Ensuring all-weather connectivity to the inhabitants of the region will be our first priority if PC comes to power”, he added.
Meanwhile, Khalid Badana, a prominent political activist and son of former MLC Abdur Rahman Badana Khalid joined Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

News From Rising Kashmir

;