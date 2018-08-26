Will safeguard special status with our lives: Tak

Says PM must move beyond rhetoric on Kashmir
Says PM must move beyond rhetoric on Kashmir
Kishtwar, Aug 25:
Asserting that Delhi will have to chose between Article 35 A and Kashmir, Member Legislative Council Firdous Tak has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir will safeguard their constitutional position with their lives.
“The Bhartiya Janta Party has made the issue as a point of prestige. The narrative is being set for the upcoming general elections and Kashmir is once again been made as a poll plank”, he said adding, “It was now upto Delhi to chose between the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state itself. In case they fiddled with the status they will certainly lose Kashmir” He was addressing a party convention at Marwah area of Kishtwar district.
“Those who are now opposing the legal validity of the amendment made in the Constitution of India through a presidential order to give state assembly the powers to make laws regarding permanent residence, special privileges, employment, and acquisition of immovable are challenging the very basics of the accession of state with union of India. In case the procedure is held to be bad all the amendments made since 1953 have to go”, he said.
Emphasizing on the need for reconciliation and dialogue Tak said that recent statement by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi about Kashmir was welcome but at the same time the Government of India has to move beyond the rhetoric. “PDP has while in opposition and in power emphasised the need to engage not only people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the neighbouring country in order to find a sustainable solution to the vexed issue. With change of government in the neighbouring country it was the right time that Delhi responds with positivity”.
“People of Kashmir want peace. We want to live with dignity and honour. The PM has from time to time publically acknowledged the PDP’s approach towards Kashmir. We hope that something positive and concrete is done on the ground”.
He said that it was the larger objective of peace and progress that PDP entered into an alliance with BJP after emerging as the largest political party in 2014 assembly elections.