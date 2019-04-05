About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Will resolve Kashmir issue through large hearted approach: Congress

Ban on civilian traffic unjust, uncalled for: Monga

India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Meem Afzal Thursday said the solution to the Kashmir issue requires a "large hearted" approach—which the Congress would adopt if voted to power at the centre.
a press conference here, the AICC spokesperson said the Prime Minister Modi led BJP government has used Kashmir issue to spread hatred in the country among various communities.
common people in other parts of India aren't being apprised about the history of the Kashmir issue. They don't know what Article 370 is about," Afzal said, adding that ground situation of Kashmir is being portrayed in a very wrong light in the country.
said the Kashmiri leaders need to take the lead in representing Kashmir and its ground situation.
said since 2014 the situation in the Valley has worsened and people in the country are very worried about the prevailing situation.
said the Congress party would hold a dialogue with all stakeholders with no preconditions as was done in the past by successive governments at the centre.
will revisit the Armed Forces Special Powers Act along with Disturbed Areas Act in J&K," Afzal said, adding that BJP has no moral high ground to term Congress party anti-national because under their rule AFSPA was withdrawn from areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
it comes to Kashmir the BJP makes all hue and cry but in other parts they have revoked AFSPA. We want to just review it in J&K," Afzal said.
said during previous Congress government at the centre, the AFSPA amd other such acts were already enforced but they were never used blatantly as is the case now.
the ban on civilian vehicular traffic on National Highway for two days in a week, Afzal said the government should keep civilian concerns in view along with providing protection to the forces.
Afzal Congress state unit Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga said the ban on civilian traffic is "unjust" and "uncalled" for.
said the party would urge the government to revisit the ban and devise a mechanism to allow civilians and forces to travel on the only highway connecting Valley with the rest of India.
while enunciating on the party's General election manifesto, Afzal said the party would abolish the current sedition law which was adopted from the British era.
has made hate politics mainstream in last 5 years of their rule. They have booked those who dissent. We will repeal such laws," he said, adding that politics of hate in the country has had a direct impact on Kashmir and its populace.
He said the party would also put a stop to the rumour mongering and several news media which under the BJP have spread canards inbthe country in general and Kashmir in particular.

 

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Will resolve Kashmir issue through large hearted approach: Congress

Ban on civilian traffic unjust, uncalled for: Monga

              

India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Meem Afzal Thursday said the solution to the Kashmir issue requires a "large hearted" approach—which the Congress would adopt if voted to power at the centre.
a press conference here, the AICC spokesperson said the Prime Minister Modi led BJP government has used Kashmir issue to spread hatred in the country among various communities.
common people in other parts of India aren't being apprised about the history of the Kashmir issue. They don't know what Article 370 is about," Afzal said, adding that ground situation of Kashmir is being portrayed in a very wrong light in the country.
said the Kashmiri leaders need to take the lead in representing Kashmir and its ground situation.
said since 2014 the situation in the Valley has worsened and people in the country are very worried about the prevailing situation.
said the Congress party would hold a dialogue with all stakeholders with no preconditions as was done in the past by successive governments at the centre.
will revisit the Armed Forces Special Powers Act along with Disturbed Areas Act in J&K," Afzal said, adding that BJP has no moral high ground to term Congress party anti-national because under their rule AFSPA was withdrawn from areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
it comes to Kashmir the BJP makes all hue and cry but in other parts they have revoked AFSPA. We want to just review it in J&K," Afzal said.
said during previous Congress government at the centre, the AFSPA amd other such acts were already enforced but they were never used blatantly as is the case now.
the ban on civilian vehicular traffic on National Highway for two days in a week, Afzal said the government should keep civilian concerns in view along with providing protection to the forces.
Afzal Congress state unit Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga said the ban on civilian traffic is "unjust" and "uncalled" for.
said the party would urge the government to revisit the ban and devise a mechanism to allow civilians and forces to travel on the only highway connecting Valley with the rest of India.
while enunciating on the party's General election manifesto, Afzal said the party would abolish the current sedition law which was adopted from the British era.
has made hate politics mainstream in last 5 years of their rule. They have booked those who dissent. We will repeal such laws," he said, adding that politics of hate in the country has had a direct impact on Kashmir and its populace.
He said the party would also put a stop to the rumour mongering and several news media which under the BJP have spread canards inbthe country in general and Kashmir in particular.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;