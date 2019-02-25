Will resist any attempt of fiddling with Art 35-A: EJAC

Srinagar:
An emergency meeting of EJAC was held under the chairmanship of its President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam in Srinagar.
In the meeting in addition to various issues of employees, the atmosphere of confusion and uneasiness prevailing in Kashmir valley over the past two days; arbitrary mass arrests and uncertainity regarding the Article 35-A were discussed. “The situation in the valley has become more volatile and fragile because of the nocturnal raids, arbitrary arrests and the bringing of large number of forces in the valley. It has created a wave of fear across the state especially in the valley,” reads the statement.
EJAC president expressed deep concern over the current situation of uncertainty and confusion among the people of Kashmir. “The shortage of essential supplies and the order regarding piling up of stocks to various authorities further worsens the situation,” he said.
Shabnam said that the Article 35 -A is not only our legal or civil identity but it also corresponds to our existence as people. “The future of our children and our resources are bond with this article.”
He said that the employees are the part and parcel of the society so we are together in every situation faced by the people of valley.
Shabnam said that any tampering with Article 35-A will not be tolerated and if such happens EJAC will not hesitate to come on the roads and its consequences will thereof lie on the government.
He urged the government to respect the emotions and sentiments of the people of the valley by utilising all their resources in the protection of the Article 35-A and by bringing back the sense of calmness and peace in the valley.
He also urged the government to release all the innocent persons especially political and religious scholars who have been arrested recently and clear the atmosphere of confusion and uneasiness in the valley.
He also appealed to the employees of the state to maintain unity in this fragile atmosphere.