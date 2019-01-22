About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Will reply at appropriate time: Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 21 (KNS):

 Former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that he will reply the speculations and charges of PDP leaders at the appropriate time saying, “Let PDP leaders speculate as much as they can, I will respond and reply at the appropriate time.”
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) Bukhari while reacting to the remarks of senior PDP leader and former Minister Ab Rehman Veeri said, “Let PDP leaders speculate as much as they can. I will respond and reply them appropriately at the appropriate time.” (KNS)

 

