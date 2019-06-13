About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Will rejuvenate efforts to bring KPs back: Farooq

 Former chief minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said Kashmiri Pandit community is an essential element of the cultural milieu of Kashmir and the need was to “defeat the vested interests” that are hell bent to draw the wedge between two communities.
Abdullah while addressing a delegation of KPs at his Srinagar residence said, “Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our cultural milieu. We as a society are incomplete without our KP brethren. The community has traditionally been known for learning, writing and other upright endowments. Notwithstanding the turbulence of the past few decades, the cultural equation of brotherhood and camaraderie stand as strong as it had been for decades.”
“There are some vested interests that drive their sustenance by propagating animosity and mistrust. I can understand the agony of KPs living away from their motherland, but Kashmiri Muslims have been equally unfortunate because of the conflict that snatched thousands of our youth during this period,” he said.
Party president while underscoring the need of forging unity said, “The Muslims of Kashmir have always come out of their way to help the KP brethren in their difficulties. Be it Amarnath Yatra or any other festive occasion, Kashmir Muslims have always lent all sort of assistance and support to their Pandit brethren. The equation between the two communities has always been exploited by those who don’t want us to live in unity, because it hurts their interests. It is encouraging to see that vast majority of the KP community wants to live alongside with their Muslim brethren in the valley, rejecting the destructive and divisive ideology of those few who want to divide the state on communal lines.”
He further added, “Whole of Kashmir belongs to KPs as it is to Kashmiri Muslims, both I firmly believe are the rightful owners of this land. We have been trying our level best to bring back the community to Valley. Many effective employment schemes were doled out during the Omar Abdullah led government to help the community to settle back in Kashmir. However the successive BJP-PDP government was not able to carry forward the momentum of the good work done until 2014. For last few years we have only been hearing useless slogan mongering and fanfare. Nothing substantial was done in that direction. However once in power we will rejuvenate the efforts of bringing them back to their homes with dignity.”

 

 

Latest News

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

Jun 12 | PTI
Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Will rejuvenate efforts to bring KPs back: Farooq

              

 Former chief minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said Kashmiri Pandit community is an essential element of the cultural milieu of Kashmir and the need was to “defeat the vested interests” that are hell bent to draw the wedge between two communities.
Abdullah while addressing a delegation of KPs at his Srinagar residence said, “Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our cultural milieu. We as a society are incomplete without our KP brethren. The community has traditionally been known for learning, writing and other upright endowments. Notwithstanding the turbulence of the past few decades, the cultural equation of brotherhood and camaraderie stand as strong as it had been for decades.”
“There are some vested interests that drive their sustenance by propagating animosity and mistrust. I can understand the agony of KPs living away from their motherland, but Kashmiri Muslims have been equally unfortunate because of the conflict that snatched thousands of our youth during this period,” he said.
Party president while underscoring the need of forging unity said, “The Muslims of Kashmir have always come out of their way to help the KP brethren in their difficulties. Be it Amarnath Yatra or any other festive occasion, Kashmir Muslims have always lent all sort of assistance and support to their Pandit brethren. The equation between the two communities has always been exploited by those who don’t want us to live in unity, because it hurts their interests. It is encouraging to see that vast majority of the KP community wants to live alongside with their Muslim brethren in the valley, rejecting the destructive and divisive ideology of those few who want to divide the state on communal lines.”
He further added, “Whole of Kashmir belongs to KPs as it is to Kashmiri Muslims, both I firmly believe are the rightful owners of this land. We have been trying our level best to bring back the community to Valley. Many effective employment schemes were doled out during the Omar Abdullah led government to help the community to settle back in Kashmir. However the successive BJP-PDP government was not able to carry forward the momentum of the good work done until 2014. For last few years we have only been hearing useless slogan mongering and fanfare. Nothing substantial was done in that direction. However once in power we will rejuvenate the efforts of bringing them back to their homes with dignity.”

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;