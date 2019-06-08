Will reduce JK Assembly’s tenure to 5 yrs: Jitendra

June 08, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

8 LA seats will be reserved for nomads in Kashmir after revoking Article 370: Raina

Senior State BJP leader and Union Minister in Prime Minister’s Office (PM) Jitendra Singh Friday said they would reduce Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s tenure from six to five years.

“We believe in equality and will expose double standards of three generations of National Conference (NC). We will take the equality to the level that the six years of tenure of J&K Assembly will be reduced to five years like it is in other states of the country,” Jitendra said during a function organized to welcome him in Jammu after joining as minister for second term in Modi government.

Launching attack on former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, he said junior Abdullah tweets about equality but in Jammu and Kashmir they forget that they have six years of tenure in Assembly.

“During emergency in 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought 45-46 amendments in the Indian Constitution increasing tenure of the Governments to six years,” he said.

“Sheikh Abdullah, who was ruling in Jammu and Kashmir, accepted the amendments and passed the amendments in Jammu and Kashmir’s Legislative Assembly making the tenure of J&K Assembly for six years,” he said.

Jitendra said two years later, then Prime Minister Murarji Desai withdrew the amendments again making government’s tenure in the country five years only.

However, Abdullah did not make any amendment in J&K Assembly to reduce tenure of Assembly from six to five years.

“Why did not Sheikh Abdullah reduce tenure of State Assembly like other states to five years,” he questioned? “Why Sheikh did not follow Indian Constitution like others? In Kashmir, if ten percent votes are not cast, dynasty rules will come to an end”.

“Youth are not in favour of PDP or NC. These political parties have become habitual of keeping the pot boiling in Kashmir as it suits them. And, ten percent votes suits them,” he claimed.

Jitendra said the Kashmiri youth have been disillusioned by NC and PDP.

“Whether we remain in government or not, we don’t compromise on ideology. It should be clear. We joined government with PDP because of mandate given to us by the people. And we withdrew support when people wanted,” he said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president, Ravinder Raina claimed Jammu has more voters and it deserves to have nearly 60 assembly seats and Ladakh 10 after the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have already appealed central government for delimitation in the State. Jammu and Ladakh faced betrayal from NC and Congress but we are working for equitable development of all regions of the State,” he said.

Referring to reserved seats in Legislative Assembly (LA) for Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), Raina said, “24 seats have been reserved in J&K Assembly for PaK.”

“Out of 24 reserved for PaK residents, 10 seats should be reserved for PaK displaced persons. These seats have been frozen because Kashmir-based parties fear the political power may shift to Jammu from Kashmir,” he claimed.

Raina claimed that Gujjars and Bakerwals would benefit if Article 370 is removed from the State.

“Eight assembly seats will be reserved for them in Kashmir if special status is revoked,” he said.