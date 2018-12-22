Will rebuild PDP: Mehbooba

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 21:
With a number of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders resigning from the party, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said she would rebuild her party that she had built brick by brick with his father.
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba said, “I stand firm in my commitment and resolve towards rebuilding a party I built brick by brick with my late father and its patron (sic).”
Commenting on a cartoon depicting National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah looking for former legislators with a sack on his back, she said, “Not only do cartoons have the rare ability of being prescient but convey more than words possibly can! Brilliant cartoon by BAB for Srinagar Times. Roughly translates to Dr Farooq Abdullah asking for used paper, boxes, tin and MLAs to purchase (sic).”
Mehbooba said power in politics was transient and she was not striving for power.
“Pollitics is all about expediency, permutations & combinations (sic)," the PDP President said adding she would, however, rebuild her party.
Mehbooba's comments comes in the wake of PDP facing rebellion and seven of its leaders including three ex-cabinet ministers resigning from the party since last month.
Sources in the party said many more PDP leaders aren't happy with the functioning of the party and in the recent meeting held this month to quell dissent, various leaders had accused that a select few leaders including Mehbooba's maternal uncle Sartaj Madni were still calling the shots.
The leaders had sought sacking of Peerzada Mansoor, Naeem Akhter and Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.
Former cabinet ministers Imran Reza Ansari and Haseeb Ahmad Drabu resigned from the party while Syed Basharat Bukhari joined NC a day after being sacked by PDP.
Two more MLAs Muhammad Abbas Wani and Abid Ansari have also left the party.
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference (PC) leader Imran Ansari Friday hit out at her former boss Mehbooba Mufti stating that the party she built brick by brick was destroyed by her day after day.
“A party is build for a purpose, it isn’t a hobby,” he said.
Accusing Mehbooba of outsourcing the party to her maternal uncle, Ansari said, “One thing you (Mehbooba) are good at is outsourcing. You outsourced party to Mamaji (maternal uncle), Government to Peer (Naeem Akhtar) sahab and now your Twitter to some kids!"
He said: “To be CM you had to be an MLA. Don’t rejoice it’s lampooning as if it is for others! It is for you.”
Invoking the teachings of Mehbooba's father Mufti Sayeed, Ansari said, “Mufti sahab taught us politics is the art of possible not permutation and combinations.”
He said the words that politics is all about permutations and combinations are only valid when someone puts them into play to get into power and form a government which Mehbooba was not striving for.
On Thursday NC President Farooq Abdullah said in Jammu that he was walking with a sack as many more leaders were willing to join his party.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the party function organised to welcome former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gagan Bhagat into the party.
Earlier, on Wednesday two PDP leaders, Syed Basharat Bukhari and Peer Muhammad Hussain had joined NC.
Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehboob Beg came to the rescue of Mehbooba by passionately appealing party leaders to strengthen the party.
“Mehbooba Mufti’s skills as an opposition leader have never been in doubt, but she proved her mettle while governing as well," Beg said.
He said the “mayhem” the State had been witnessing ever since Mehbooba “resigned”, was an ample proof of what the BJP-led Government of India’s policy was for Kashmir.
Beg's comments come in the wake of party leaders being asked to hail the party leadership as a group within the party was asking Mehbooba to step aside.
Earlier, Mehbooba appointed senior PDP leader Muzzafar Hussain Baig as party's patron after he threatened of resigning and joining the BJP-ally PC.