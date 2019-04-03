Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

April 03, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that government forces are working in synergy in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that all necessary arrangements have been made to provide safe environment to the voters so that they can exercise their franchise without any fear.



"During the previous years, our personnel have gained much experience and expertise in different fields of policing and have made achievements on different fronts. J&K Police has ensured peaceful elections in the past and during the upcoming elections also our forces will make all necessary efforts for a peaceful and secure atmosphere so that people could exercise their franchise without any fear," the DGP said during his day-long visit to north Kashmir district of Baramulla and Kupwara on Tuesday.