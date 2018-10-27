Will provide external support to contesting Panchayat candidates: BJP

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Rightwing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday said that the party would provide an external support to the contesting candidates during upcoming Panchayat elections across Kashmir region.
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state President, Ravinder Raina said that the candidates will not face any problem especially in the volatile districts of Kashmir, as there will be proper security arrangements.
“We will try our best to help candidates. We want them to come forward, fill forms for the Panchs and Sarpanch posts and emerge as winners,” Raina said.
He said that they will provide full support to contesting candidates. “Each block and Panchayats will get 1 crore per year. It will be used for the welfare of people, “said Raina.
Raina claimed that they will provide security to the contesting candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections. “It is only due to the efforts of the Central and state BJP leadership that these elections are going to be held,” Raina said.
He said the party is working hard and formulating strategy to achieve the BJP's target in "panchayat and parliament elections".
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday kick-started a campaign here for the upcoming Panchayat elections. Ashok Kaul, BJP’s general secretary nominated party district heads for the polling process. Among the party district heads, Altaf Thakur was nominated for Pulwama. Arif Raja for Budgam, Asif Masudi Ganderbal, Molvi Tariq for Bandipora while as Rafiq Wani was nominated for Anantnag, and Javid Qadri for Shopian. Raina said that they have selected the incharges in different districts and is hopefull about the good number of candidates would fill the forms. “They will also start campaigning." When asked about the Srinagar Mayorship, Raina said they are in talks with the People Conference and independent candidates. “We will soon announce the name of Srinagar Mayor,” he said. The nine-phase panchayat elections will commence from November 17 and the elections would be held for 316 blocks in 4,483 Panchayat Halqas comprising 35,029 Panch constituencies.
The polling will be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27, 29, December 1, December 4, December 8, and December 11.