Will procure nutritional items for Anganwari centers: Govt informs HC

March 16, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The State on Friday informed the High Court that State Administrative Council (SAC) has accorded sanction to Centralized policy for procurement of nutritional items for Anganwari Centers across the State.

In this regard a status report dated 3 February 2019 filed by State Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDS), stating that SAC has accorded sanction to Centralized policy for procurement of nutritional supplements for Anganwari centers under ICDS.

While closing down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to procurement and supply of sub-standard nutritional items for the Anganwari Centers, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan said in view of accorded sanction to the policy nothing survives in the matter.

Earlier, the petitioner organisation, the People’s Welfare Forum, through their counsel, Shafkat Nazir had stated that around 30,000 Anganwadi Centres are operational in J&K wherein spurious and misbranded food items are supplied, thereby risking the lives of children by giving the same food to consume.

The writ petition has been moved for rationalizing the purchase and procurement of nutritional items required for public distribution under the ICDS and for cancellation of the rate contract for the year 2018-19, under which substandard, spurious and misbranded food items were procured at exorbitant rates.

The petition alleged that the Mission Director, J&K, ICDS for extraneous considerations and mala-fide intentions and in active connivance with the so-called successful bidder issued approval order of annual rate contract for supply of nutritional items for ICDS programmes in Kashmir/Jammu Divisions for the year 2018-19 in his so-called capacity as Chairman of State Level Purchase Committee, which had already become Functus Officio due to expiry of term of office of the State Level Purchase Committee on 26 April 2018.