Will peacefully march towards Lal Chowk today: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday castigated the government for putting curbs in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state today.
Mirwaiz wrote on twitter: “As the authoritarian rulers once again belie any claim to democracy by imposing #HouseArrests #Curfew #Restrictions #Barricades #Blockades closure of educational institutions on the visit of Indian PM to valley , I will peacefully march towards #LalChowk at 11 am (sic).”
In wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit, the state government snapped the mobile internet services across the Valley.
From last few days, security has been heightened across the Valley especially in the areas through which PM Modi’s movement is expected.
The venue where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate ring road projects in Srinagar has been virtually turned into the fortress with civilian traffic movement halted through the roads leading to the venue