Will oppose any move aimed at targeting JK’s unique identity: Mehbooba

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq traded JK’s power projects for Omar’s ministerial berth in BJP Govt: Beg

Stating that the undemocratic measures taken by the Government of India were pushing the people of the State into a corner, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she would oppose any move aimed at targeting the State’s unique identity.

Addressing the PDP’s workers conventions in Pattan and Sonawari, Mehbooba said it was the agenda of the PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that accorded a sigh of relief to the people of the State after 2002 polls.

She said prior to that, dialogue with Pakistan, reconciliatory approach and pitching for peace used to be considered as a taboo within the political landscape.

The PDP President said it was Sayeed who initiated an era of reconciliation in Jammu Kashmir and laid foundation of the ideology that declares that the State must become a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan.

She said the previous coalition of PDP and BJP was dictated by the numbers of the election results in which both the parties were at par and forming coalition was a brave attempt to engage with the new India which was dominated by the Hindutva forces.

Mehbooba said PDP successfully resisted for four long years the policies of the BJP in Jammu Kashmir and that it had now become visible that how the BJP was trying to divide the State, divide communities and undermine the vital institutions of the State.

“One could imagine at present what havoc would the BJP have created, if it would have been left alone after the 2014 polls,” she said. “The need of the hour is that GoI must stop this muscular policy and understand that dialogue was the only way forward.”

The PDP President also said there was a serious concern over the prevailing situation in the State and that the repressive measures and iron fist approach were being rigorously implemented with common masses threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.

She reiterated PDP’s stand on banning the socio-political-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, terming such a measure as undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all across.

Mehbooba said her party would remain in the forefront to oppose any move aimed at harassing, suppressing and targeting the people of state and that the policies being adopted by the GoI leadership toward the State were turning the already crises-ridden region into a war zone.

Addressing the gatherings, senior PDP leader and former minister Mehboob Beg said when there was no presence of BJP in 1996 in Jammu Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah with 60 MLAs aligned unnecessarily with the BJP with a sole objective to secure a junior ministerial berth for his son.

He said soon after Farooq joined hands with the BJP, he gave away whatever was left of State’s economic prospects in the shape of power projects to GoI.

Beg said Farooq consolidated forces of official terror and patronized and promoted them while making BJP Halaal in Kashmir politics.