Will not discuss with Taliban representatives at Moscow meet: GoI

RK Web NewsSrinagar
After former chief minister JK Omar Abdullah slammed Indian government on participating in meeting at Moscow where Taliban representatives will be present, the Government of India said that it will not hold any discussion with Taliban representatives.
“India will not hold any discussions with Taliban representatives in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on Friday,” a source in the Union External Affairs Ministry had told a news agency.
Taking on the twitter, Omar wrote, "If "non-official" participation in a dialogue that includes the Taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a "non-official" dialogue with non-mainstream stakeholders in J&K? Why not a "non-official" dialogue centred around J&K's eroded autonomy & its restoration?"
On Thursday, MEA headed by Sushma Swaraj had confirmed the participation and said, "Our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level."