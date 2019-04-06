Will not allow BJP to spread hate: Karan Singh

April 06, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘ We lost lakhs of lives in 1947, we need brotherhood , unity’

Former Sadar-e-Reyasat and senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Friday alleged that “BJP has been spreading hate in society for their political gains and Congress will not allow this to happen”.

“We are against the hate which is being spread in the Indian society. You would have seen the destruction caused in 1947 in which lakhs of lives were lost. We don’t want that poison to be repeated,” said Singh while speaking in a public meeting at Billawar in Kathua district.

Singh, who is son of last Dogra Ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, appealed the people to vote his son Vikramaditya Singh on Doda-Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary seat so that he can serve the society which was kept united by the Dogra Rulers without any religious bias.

He said that JK had extended borders but “India failed to safe guard the borders and instead, lost a major portion of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and China”.

“We (Congress) have empowered regional council of Jammu and Kashmir for equal share to all the regions in Government jobs, and development. We want equal development. We have to strengthen democracy.”

Citing example, he said, BJP’s national president Amit Shah had once said that “if they win election once, they will rule the country for fifty years”. “What does it mean? It means they will win every election. No. It means that they may have planned to make some changes in Indian constitution.”

“Congress is again standing up after its defeat in 2014.People have seen BJP was not able to fulfill its promises.”

Singh also called for a probe into the lapses before the Pulwama attack.

“BJP National President Amit Shah somewhere in South India said Indian Air Strike in Balakote killed 250 militants and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Attitiya Nath claimed 400 militants were killed in air raid. Indian Air Chief said that their work was to hit the target, but not to count the bodies. How was BJP able to know the numbers?” he questioned.