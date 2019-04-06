Will not accept abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir: Pak

April 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan has said that it will not accept the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Kashmir, saying it would be a violation of UN resolutions.

The Article 370 is a "temporary provision" with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and restricts the applicability of various provisions of the Constitution by "curtailing" the power of Parliament to make laws on subjects which fall under the Union and Concurrent lists.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal, while addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday, made the comments on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, saying it will be in violation of the UN resolutions.

"The abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution is violation of UN resolutions. We will not accept it under any circumstances and the Kashmiris will also not accept it, he said.

Senior BJP leaders have repeatedly emphasised the party's commitment to abrogate Article 370 from the state.

According to media reports, BJP President Amit Shah said it remains committal to remove the Article from the state but their lack of majority in Rajya Sabha is the reason why it has not been done so far.

Shah's comments were met with some sharp criticism from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said when the country got independence, a Constitution was created in which certain provisions were kept by which the state's identity could be safeguarded.

"It included Article 370 and Article 35A. Unfortunately, some of our leaders made Article 370 hollow for their personal gains," he said.

His father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah had said that the relationship between New Delhi and the state will be over if Article 370 is repealed.