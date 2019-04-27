Will never allow dilution of Art 370, 35-A: Masoodi

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday asserted that the ensuing elections are significant since it provides the people of the state an opportunity to reveal how passionately they feel about their identity, saying that people of the state won’t allow any to fiddle with Art370, Art 35-A.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the party said that addressing two separate public meets at Kund, Waltangoo in south Kashmir NC candidate for Anantnag constituency retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi said that the threats of BJP-RSS to abrogate Art 370, Art 35A will meet failure as the people of the state will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Today the state is facing onslaught on its special status from all sides, however all the machinations of the forces as are inimical to our status will fall flat if the people of our state shoe resoluteness in protecting the identity and integrity of our state. This time people across the state have taken it upon themselves to trounce the efforts as are hell-bent to destroy the special constitutional status of the state,” he said.

While highlighting the importance of Art 370, Art 35 A, Hassnain said, “It is needless to say how important Art 370, Art 35-A for the state and its people. Today the people of our state are masters of their own land. They work on their land and derive their sustenance from it. God forbid, if these articles are done away with, the consequences that will follow shall be beyond our comprehension. The people of the state will stop to cleave to a respectable denomination which Sher- e- Kashmir bestowed upon them through famous land to tiller reforms and other people-friendly measures. Our kids would not be able to derive various scholarships from the government. The youth of our state will cease to be the sole beneficiary of jobs in government sector. Keeping in mind their far-reaching consequences the people have to come out in large numbers and support NC in its efforts to counter the nefarious designs of BJP-RSS and its cronies in the state.”

While censuring PDP and Mufti’s on deceiving people on the promises it made while canvassing for elections in 2014, he said, “They were not able to keep any of their promises. People didn’t see any jobs. The promise of lessening the foot print of security forces also turned out to be a sham. On the contrary, she shamelessly presided over plethora of miseries that people of Kashmir especially the people of south Kashmir had to go through,” adding, she took votes from you on the pretext of keeping out but she eventually clubbed with them. The much touted AOA also turned out to be a damp squib,”

He said that the Promises made by Mufti’s and PDP on the protection of our special status fell flat. “They were the one who implemented SARFESI, NFSA, and GST in the state. They were the one who brought NIA to state. They failed to deliver on every promise they made in the run up for elections in 2014. We didn’t saw them repeal AFSPA; on the contrary, they slashed PSA on thousands of our youngsters, most of which are still languishing in jails. She failed miserably on every matrix; she failed to protect the state’s status, she failed to provide jobs and above all, she pushed the state into chaos and conflict. It was south Kashmir that bore the brunt of her imprudent policies. They are the ones who provided platform to BJP-RSS in the state,”