Will launch agitation if Pir Panjal, Chenab valley not given divisional status: Mehbooba

Published at December 07, 2018 04:28 PM 0Comment(s)1587views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that they will launch a peaceful agitation if the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley areas are not accorded divisional status on the lines of  Ladakh region which the Governor's administration is mulling to announce.

Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba said that people join a political party and leave it too. 

"I wish Drabu sahab well. He has his own vision, Mehbooba said while responding to a question of leaders leaving her party.

On Thursday Drabu, state’s  former  finance minister,  became the this politician to resign from PDP since the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was dissolved last month.

