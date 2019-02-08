Will grant division status to Chenab valley, Pir Panchal regions if NC voted to power, says Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Vice-President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday said that his party will grant division status to Chenab valley, Pir Panchal regions after 2019 assembly elections if people voted it to power.
In a tweet on friday, Omar wrote “After the elections of 2019 should the people of J&K repose faith in @JKNC_ our government will grant division status to Chenab valley & Pir Panchal regions as already laid out in our regional autonomy promise.”
Omar also tweeted “We will take care of regional & sub-regional aspirations. We won’t adopt the pick & choose approach of the Governor but will instead take a holistic view & address the wider problems. Our regional autonomy document will be our template.”
On Friday the J&K Government said it has created a separate Administrative and Revenue division of Ladakh.
Earlier, there were only two divisions Jammu division and Kashmir division, and Ladakh region came under Kashmir division.