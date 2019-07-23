Will GoI call US President liar or is there undeclared shift in India's position on Kashmir: Omar

July 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked if Government of India was going to call Donald Trump a liar or has there been an undeclared shift in India's position on third party involvement in Kashmir.

He was reacting to the US President statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Omar, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), said personally he think that Trump is talking out of his hat when he says Modi asked for US involvement in solving the Kashmir issue.

But, he said he would like to see Ministry of External Affairs call Trump out on his claim.

"Is Govt of India going to call @realDonaldTrump a liar or has there been an undeclared shift in India’s position on third party involvement in #Kashmir?” he twitted.

After a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Modi, during the G20 summit in Osaka, sought his help in resolving the Kashmir issue.

However, in Parliament, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday asserted that no request to mediate on Kashmir issue was made by Mr Modi to the US President. Though, the opposition political parties have asked PM Modi to clear the air on the issue.