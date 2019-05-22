Will go for agitation if Guv doesn’t meet us within one week: CCI Jammu

May 22, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Drugs addition, militancy on rise due to corruption in J&K’

Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) on Tuesday threatened to hold agitation if Governor Satya Paul Malik denies a meeting with them within seven days.

Addressing a press conference, the CCI Jammu said that the meeting needs to be held to various demands.

“Youths have become drug addict, and others joining militancy only because of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir and developmental activates hampered,” said CCI president, Rakesh Gupta.

Gupta said “We have appealed Governor to hold a meeting with the CCI and civil society regarding various issues within seven days; otherwise, we will be compelled to go on agitation.”

“We are going to hold series of meeting with the civil society for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Jammu division,” Gupta said.

He said that “It is first time under Governor Rule that business community is being destroyed in view of tourism sector of Jammu. No action has been taken against officials in civil secretariat for their alleged role in corruption; no accountability has been fixed against them, and inspector raj is on its peak.” “

Referring to the lapse of huge amount, he said, “Rs 1600 Crore has been lapsed because State Government did not send DPRs to Government of India (GoI) of projects like Mubarak Mandi, lake projects on Tawi River (tenders for fresh work were not issued), and Suchetgarh Border tourism still a distance dream, leaser musical show at Bagh-e-Bahu. “Rs 8 Crore was lapsed by the authorities concerned meant for Bagh-e-Bahu’s leaser show,” he claimed.

“Recently, we had a meeting with Governor Satya Paul Malik and a high level committee was constituted after the discussion of issues. That committee submitted the report regarding toll taxes at Lakhanpur Poll Plaza. But, secretariat officials did nothing thereafter,” he alleged.

Referring to the priests at historic Raghunath Temple, CCI president alleged that priests have allegedly been looting tourists and it would not be tolerated by them. “Raghunath Temple should be brought under Shrine Board so that such practices is stopped. If Governor’s administration failed to do the needful, the civil society of Jammu will do it,” he warned.

Similarly, he claimed that after a struggle industrial tariff was brought in tourism industries as well but it was withdrawn within a year.

“Payments of Rs 6 Crores are pending under PM package, and it should be released,” he demanded.

He said that Jammu-Srinagar highway has become death trap for the commuters, while asking Government to take up measure to reduce mishaps on the highway.

He alleged that the truck and tanker driver allegedly being harassed by the authorities concerned and thousands of rupees are being demanded, which needs to be stopped.