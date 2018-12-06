Will give Rs 1 Cr for SKIMS auditorium: Farooq

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 05:
Member Parliament, Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said he will give rupees one crore out of his Parliament funds for the construction of auditorium for Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.
“There is a dire need for the construction of an auditorium at SKIMS. From my Parliament fund, I am going to give one crore for the auditorium and we will have it next year,” Dr Abdullah said while speaking at the 36th annual day of SKIMS at SKICC.
The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also hailed the contribution of doctors of the premier institute for making it a successful institution.
“SKIMS doctors are doing a good job and such type of institutions are essential and need to be rewarded. They have done a lot and much more needs to be done for the patient care,” he said.
Dr Abdullah while speaking about various researches going around the world in healthcare said J&K was lacking far behind in the field of medical research.
He stressed upon the doctors to focus more on research apart from patient care and asked them to come up with researches which can help to cure incurable body ailments.
“SKIMS can reach the international repute in the field of research,” he said.
Dr Abdullah also said that the secular character of India is at stake and termed it unfortunate. “I hope we have peace which we all want,” he said.
He said the move to take over the J&K Bank was in the pipeline for a long time.
“Any government that comes after the Governor’s rule have to look into this that nothing should be done with the autonomy of J&K Bank,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the function.
Dr Abdullah also said elections will take place soon in J&K and it is up to the government to decide. “I will be good if parliamentary and state elections are held at the same time,” he said.
