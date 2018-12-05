Will give 1 crore for SKIMS auditorium, says Farooq Abdullah

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
Member Parliament and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that he will give rupees one crore out of his parliament funds for the construction of an auditorium at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS ) Soura here.
“From my parliamentary fund I am going to give one crore for SKIMS auditorium and we will have it next year,” said Abdullah while speaking at the 36th annual day of SKIMS at SKICC.
He hailed the contribution of doctors at the premier institute. “Doctors are doing a good job and SKIMS like institutions are necessary and need to be rewarded,” he said.