Will gear up for 2019 parliamentary, assembly elections: Congress

‘Divisive policies by BJP RSS will be countered’
Srinagar:
In a meeting of senior party functionaries which was presided over by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir reviewed the organizational affairs and activities in Kashmir province and pondered upon the current political uncertainty in the State. The meeting also expresses serious concern lack of policy about the JK situation on the part of Centre. On this occasion AICC Secretaries Incharge Party Affairs in J&K Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan MLA & Sudhir Sharma Ex. Minister were also present in the meeting. The meeting also devised a strategy with regard to forthcoming parliamentary & assembly elections, urging upon the Party Cadres to gear up for the challenges. “Congress party alone can counter the divisive and politics of exploitation on the part of BJP RSS.”