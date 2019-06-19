Will form strong, stable government in J&K on own: NC

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference leaders on Wednesday exuded confidence about forming a stable, strong and people friendly government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own, saying the biggest challenge would be to address to the political aspirations of the people of all the three regions, reviving developmental activities and generating jobs for youth.



“National Conference is the only party having its vibrant presence in every nook and corner of all the regions of the state”, General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said while addressing workers of Nowshera and Kalakote assembly constituencies at Sunderbani this afternoon.



Sagar referred to the recent win of National Conference on all the three parliamentary seats it contested and exuded confidence that the party will emerge hugely victorious in the assembly elections. He recalled the performance of the party in 1996 assembly elections when National Conference bagged 57 seats in the state, 17 in the Jammu region.

“It is because of the deep rooted presence and vibrant cadre base of the party across the state”, he added.



