Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

August 04, 2019 16:58:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday called for effective and immediate measures to instill confidence among the people, saying the party is willing to go an extra mile to defend Art 370, Art 35-A, party spokesperson said.



He said a meet of political affairs committee (PAC) was held at the party head quarters Nawa e Subha, Srinagar.



"The meet was called to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the state. Party leadership unanimously impressed upon the government of India to clear the air on current Kashmir conundrum. The party leadership called for urgent measures to infuse confidence among the locals," he said, adding that the leaders unanimously asserted that the party will fight any infringement upon the special constitutional position of the state.