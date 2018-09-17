Will expose sinister designs of agencies: JRL

‘Govt offers bribe to our leaders’
Srinagar:
Taking a serious note of the “sitting operation” against the pro-freedom, launched by the Army Intelligence and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police in Jammu and Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL), Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Dr Mohammad Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a press release unveiled the “sinister designs of the agencies.”
The JRL spokesman said that two unknown people, believed to have links with the Army Intelligence visited the residence of Farida Behanji, chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, a constituent of Hurriyat and offered Rs 2 lakh by saying, the said amount has been sent for her organization, which she refused to receive and said “I have nothing to do with this matter.”
Later on, the duo left her residence and used a car for a ride without a number plate. The JRL while condemning the nefarious designs to malign the image of the resistance leadership by resorting to such illicit and immoral tactics termed it an utter failure of the statecraft to face the resistance movement on a pure political turf.
JRL castigated the SOG and CRPF nocturnal raid on the pro-freedom incarcerated Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah at Bemina Srinagar and intimidation of his family and residents of the locality at a time when the said leader is languishing in Tihar Jail Delhi for about last 15 months
The JRL while expressing their anguish on the fervent use of threat calls on mobile phones given to the resistance leaders and activists to ensure their presence before the SOG on the dictated time or face consequences otherwise depicts the quantum of lawlessness and the impunity enjoyed by the men in uniform.
The JRL citing the example said that the chief spokesman of Hurriyat G A Gulzar received a phone call from the Air Cargo Srinagar to appear before the SOG office by 10:00 am tomorrow. The Hurriyat spokesperson refused the same and offered his volunteer arrest. The caller said “we will look for other ways also,” by ending the call.
The JRL said in the same way another Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Dar of Sopore while refusing to appear before the SOG Sopore was arrested during a nocturnal raid on his residence and incarcerated in a police lockup without any legal logic.
The JRL while demanding on a check on the prevailing danger in Kashmir urged an early intervention of the United Nations Organizations and its human rights commission for safeguarding the life and houour of the subjugated people of Kashmir.
Shopian IED attack: LeT claims responsibility
Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Sunday claimed the responsibility of a IED attack that took place in Heff area South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
In an e-mailed statement, LeT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi said that “Earlier today our mujahideen attacked an Indian army vehicle with an IED, which completely destroyed the vehicle, and injured the army personnel inside, the injured personnel were then attacked by gunfire and our mujahedeen after completing the mission returned safely to their base,” it said. “Field reports and Local reports suggest 5 casualties on the Indian side. We announce a reward for all the brothers who took part in this mission and wow to continue our revenge attacks against army.”
Earlier a police official also confirmed the incident and said that militants triggered an IED when an armored vehicle (Casper) of 44 RR was passing through the area.
“Soon after the blast, militants also fired upon the vehicle,” the official said, adding that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or injuries. Soon after the attack, the army along with the additional reinforcements cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.