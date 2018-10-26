About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Will expose all politically-corrupt politicians’

Published at October 26, 2018 12:46 AM 0Comment(s)630views


‘Will expose all politically-corrupt politicians’

Junaid Kathju

Srinagar, Oct 25:

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said the State was witnessing “rampant political corruption” and promised to soon expose all “politically-corrupt politicians”.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a tourism event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Malik said, “I will eradicate corruption in the State before the completion of his tenure.”
Malik said the government had approved setting up of an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for tackling corruption in the State and asked all KAS officers to submit their property details within a month.
“I will ensure that corruption in the State comes to an end,” he said. “Don’t ask me the names of politicians yet, but soon I will name everyone and you all will see many will get trapped.”
About the cancellation of the medical insurance policy for government employees with the insurance company, the Governor said, “After going into details of tendering of the policy, it turned out to be a fraud.”
He has cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Group Medical Insurance Policy for government employees, pensioners and accredited journalists with Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance Limited.
The mandatory Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for the State government employees and pensioners has been a non-starter in the State.
According to the government order, the scheme was to be operational from 1st October 2018 but the Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) tasked with the insurance job by the government was not providing insurance cover to the pensioners who had paid Rs 4,975 as premium.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top