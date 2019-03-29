About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Will ensure Socio-economic empowerment of marginalized sections: PC

Peoples Conference Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil and Candidate for Baramulla Parliament Constituency Raja Aijaz Ali addressed scores of meetings during an extensive tour of Rafiabad.
minister and PC senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil while addressing the workers accused NC & Sheikh Abdullah of diluting special status of J&K by ratifying erosions that took place between 1954 and 1975
people of Kashmir should be holding them to account and seeking answers on their role in erosion to Article 370. Had Sheikh Abdullah died a hero and not somebody lusting for power, the history in Kashmir would have been different”, he added.
to the rigging of 1987 which led to the eruption of militancy, Vakil said that Kashmiris were a peace loving population, who for centuries had exhibited a culture of peace and harmony.
Conference candidate for Baramulla Parliament Seat Raja Ajaz, in his public outreach programme said, “We will continue to work towards the empowerment of the marginalised sections of the society, which was so far ignored by the previous regimes. This lower stratum of society are mostly not able to compete with privileged sections of the society and have limited access to services like education and healthcare,” he said.
assuring them that the PC will will change the socio-economic narrative if it comes to power, Raja said, “We will push for structural changes to accelerate development on economic front and will seek a special package for their overall upliftment and empowerment,” he added.

 

;